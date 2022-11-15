Anand Mahindras Reply To Cant Sleep Query Goes Viral Take A Look

A recent tweet by the Mahindra Group Chairman is becoming increasingly viral, in which he has replied to a user’s post and told about the advice given by his wife years ago.

Anand Mahindra’s Reply To ‘Can’t Sleep’ Query Goes Viral, Take A Look

Anand Mahindra’s Tweet Goes Viral: You can’t sleep at night? The night passes while you are awake and you are preparing to go to the doctor for treatment. So before going there, consider the advice of the country’s renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra’s wife, you may not need to spend money. In fact, a recent tweet by the Mahindra Group Chairman is becoming increasingly viral, in which he has replied to a user’s post and told about the advice given by his wife years ago.

ANAND MAHINDRA’S REPLY TO TWITTER USER’S POST

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group, remains very active on social media and keeps posting amazing pictures and videos very frequently. His posts are very much liked. This time no photo or video of Anand Mahindra is going viral, rather his reply to a user’s post is in the headlines. Retweeting the post, he shared the advice he got from his wife Anuradha Mahindra years ago.

ERIK SHARED THE PRESCRIPTION LETTER

Responding to the post of a user named Erik Solheim, Anand Mahindra shared what was the wonderful advice given to him by his wife to get rid of the problem of lack of sleep, which proved to be effective. A prescription letter has been shared by Eric. The special thing is that this prescription belongs to a person named Anand. It reads…”Recommended treatment. Rx Prescription… Patient Name – Anand, Diagnose – Lack of sleep, Treatment – Throw your phone and computer away.”

WHAT DID ANAND MAHINDRA SAY ABOUT HIS WIFE

Anand Mahindra while replying to the Twitter post of Eric wrote, “It looks like you have done this tweet for me only. But my wife had given me this advice long back and she doesn’t even have a medical degree.”

Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ??

By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn’t even possess a medical degree…😃 https://t.co/UOu5lp54sE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2022

This reply from the chairman of Mahindra Group is going viral on social media and users are giving their reactions to it.



