Ananda: Happiness Without Reason | A Book Review

The book explains one basic thing for which we go about toiling all our lives – sacrificing, negotiating, and praying.

Ananda: Happiness Without Reason

Title: Ananda: Happiness Without Reason

Author: Prashant Acharya

Publisher: HarperCollins India (27 June 2022)

Binding: Paperback

Language: English

Price: 399

Ananda: Happiness Without Reason promises to shun various disbeliefs and myths that create pressure and restlessness in our consciousness. The book explains one basic thing for which we go about toiling all our lives – sacrificing, negotiating, and praying. Intuitively, one might answer – happiness.

This book draws from holy timeless scriptures like the Bhagwat Gita and the Upanishads to reveal the true meaning of Ananda or Joy. After reading this amazing book, one would think or wonder, “What is the one fundamental thing for which a person goes about toiling all his life – sacrificing, negotiating, scheming, praying?” Intuitively, one might answer – happiness. But does a person really know what happiness is? Most of the existing literature paints a fuzzy picture of happiness, beautiful in words but lacking in practicality.

In this book, Acharya Prashant shatters all misconceptions about happiness and its related jargons and enables the reader to experience real joy or Ananda. He explains how what we commonly understand as happiness exists only in the backdrop of sadness and what man is really looking for is not just happiness, but Ananda – an unconditional joy free from both happiness and sadness.

About the Author

Acharya Prashant is a powerful voice of socio-spiritual awakening in today’s world. He is an acclaimed Vedanta exegete and author of over 80 books, including the national bestseller Karma – Why Everything You Know About it is Wrong.

An alumnus of IIT-Delhi, IIM-Ahmedabad, and a former civil services officer, he is an exponent of pure Vedantic wisdom, a vocal warrior against superstition and inner weaknesses, a promulgator of pure spiritual veganism, and an expounder of essential human freedom.



