Ananda Yogathon: Get a 360-degree, Practical View of Yoga on 21st June

This International Yoga Day (21st June), Ananda Yoga School of India (a part of Ananda Sangha) is offering a sunrise-to-sunset experience of Yoga. This would appeal to first-timers as well as long-term practitioners of Yoga. Structured into short sessions, the event provides an opportunity to sample a range of subjects and routines, and develop a wider and deeper appreciation of the yogic lifestyle.

Ananda Yoga for Body, Mind and Soul

The event will be online over Zoom and is offered free of cost, but prior registration is required. Apart from regional language (Hindi / Marathi / Tamil) session at 11 am, all other sessions will be in English.

Rooted in the teachings of Sri Sri Paramhansa Yogananda and designed by his disciple, Swami Kriyananda, Ananda Yoga is a deep yet gentle spiritual yoga practice that integrates body, mind, and soul. It spans asana, pranayam, meditation and affirmations, with the goal of achieving radiant health, prosperity, peace, and spiritual awakening.

According to Latha Emmatty Gupta, Director- Ananda Yoga School of India, “Ananda Yoga is much more than a physical practice. It is how you adapt and apply this ancient wisdom in daily life to find more peace and enhance all-round well-being. In that sense, Ananda Yoga is a work-in, rather than a work-out.”

Highlights of Ananda Yogathon (6:00 AM to 7:00 PM):

Surya Namaskar: Learn this immensely powerful technique, and combined with affirmation offer your salutations to the Sun.

Chanting: Open and expand the heart chakra with devotional chanting of mantras.

Asanas for Stress Relief and Heart Health: Guided by experienced teachers, these are customised Ananda Yoga routines to meet the demands of daily life.

Advanced Asanas: These energising asana routines will take one into a deeper understanding and integration of body, mind and soul.

Restorative Yoga: This form of yoga is very relaxing and renews one both physically and mentally. Using props such as cushions and blocks enables holding poses much longer which calms the mind.

Kriya Yoga: Get introduced to the path of Kriya Yoga, an ancient technique of self-realisation which Paramhansa Yogananda described as ‘the airplane route to God’.

Pranayam: It can be both calming and energising practice that clears the mind and helps you operate with focus and energy. Pranayam is a doorway to meditation and higher consciousness.

Guided Meditation: Meditate together with hundreds of other online participants, guided by the Kriyacharya and Spiritual Director of Ananda Sangha.

Yoga Sutras: Expand understanding of Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras and their application in daily life.

Neuroscience of Yoga: Dive into the neuroscience behind Yoga as well as catch up on the latest scientific research on benefits of yoga.

Ayurveda and Yoga: Develop an appreciation of Ayurveda, as a companion science of Yoga. Gain tips on how people can adapt their lifestyle based on body constitution.

Tools for Awakening Inner Power: The application of Yoga is where transformation can happen. Learn tools and techniques to apply yoga in everyday life.

A Holistic Yoga Classroom

Register now for this celebration of International Yoga Day and enjoy a taste of the multi-faceted nature of Yoga.

Register for Ananda Yogathon:anandayogaschool.org/ananda-yogathon/.

About Ananda Yoga School of India

Ananda Yoga School of India (www.anandayogaschool.org) offers Yoga Teacher Training courses accredited by the International Yoga Alliance. The 200- and 300-hour Yoga Teacher Training certifications are valid internationally. The goal of Ananda Yoga is spiritual awakening, and the practices include Energisation Exercises, a set of 39 exercises designed by Paramhansa Yogananda, which recharge one physically as well as mentally. The School offers advanced and beginner courses in Hatha Yoga, Pranayam, Meditation, Chair Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Study of Bhagvad Gita and Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, Ayurveda, and How to Live a Yogic Lifestyle. To be launched soon is a course titled Material Success Through Yoga Principles, which will teach principles and practices to attract success and happiness in life. Ananda Yoga is available at Ananda Sangha’s centres in India (Delhi, Gurgaon, NOIDA, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh), internationally as well as online.

