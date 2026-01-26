Home

“I am grateful to the Global Humane Society for this honour. For me, it reinforces the timeless principle of ‘Sarva Bhuta Hita,'” said Anant Ambani.

Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest couple, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has been awarded the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare. The award was presented by Global Humane, the international brand of the American Humane Society at a ceremony that took place in Washington DC, and was attended by many prominent figures active in wildlife conservation.With this honour, Anant has joined a select group of individuals who have made a significant global impact. Interestingly, Anant Ambani is the youngest person and the first Asian to receive this award.This award has recognized Anant Ambani’s leadership in establishing Vantara, one of the world’s most comprehensive wildlife rescue and conservation programmes. His work focuses on large-scale rescue operations, high-quality medical care, long-term rehabilitation, and the protection of endangered species. Vantara’s model is a blend of scientific research, global conservation partnerships, and a deep commitment to animal welfare.After receiving the award, Anant Ambani said, “I am grateful to the Global Humane Society for this honour. For me, it reinforces the timeless principle of ‘Sarva Bhuta Hita,’ which means the welfare of all beings. Animals teach us balance, humility, and trust. Vantara’s mission is to give every life dignity, care, and renewed hope, driven by a spirit of service. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is our shared dharma today.”Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society, said, “Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified™ distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr. Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action.” “Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue center, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like,” she added.Founded in 1877, the American Humane Society has been dedicated to animal welfare for nearly 150 years and has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. The Global Humanitarian Award is given only to individuals whose work has had a significant global impact on both animals and people. Previous recipients include Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne, Betty White, former US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton, and many other internationally renowned conservationists.