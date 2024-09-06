Home

News

Anant Ambani Donates Rs.15 Crore Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Watch

Ambani families, is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion. The Ambanis host Ganpati celebrations at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image Courtesy (ANI)

Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, has donated a 20-kg gold crown to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. The value of the gold crown goes up to around Rs. 15 crore. It’s not the first time that Anant Amabni has donated anything to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja. It’s been a tradition of almost the last 15 years, that Anant Ambani has been actively supporting the Lalbaugcha Raja committee.

Anant Ambani Ties With Lalbaugcha Raja committee

Reliance Foundation has made contributions to several health-related projects or initiatives undertaken by the Lalbaugcha Raja. During the Covid pandemic, Anant Ambani provided critical support, including the donation of 24 dialysis machines for the committee’s patient aid fund. He has since been appointed as an executive advisor to the committee.

Anant is a regular participant in Ganeshotsav events and takes part in the immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach. Yesterday evening, the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled, featuring the idol dressed in maroon attire, adorned with intricate jewelry. The centerpiece was a stunning gold crown, meticulously crafted over two months.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lalbaugcha Raja History

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most famous and revered Ganesh idols in Mumbai, especially during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The history of Lalbaugcha Raja dates back to 1934 when the idol was first established in the Lalbaug area, which was then a prominent market area for the city’s mill workers.

Over the decades, Lalbaugcha Raja gained immense popularity, becoming a symbol of faith and devotion for millions of people. Devotees believe that the Lalbaugcha Raja has the power to fulfill wishes

Many celebrities from the Hindi film industry visit Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal every year to take blessings of Bappa. Ganesh Chaturthi in 2024 will be celebrated from September 7 to September 17, 2024.This Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival typically lasts for 10 days, with the grand immersion (visarjan) of Ganesha idols in water.











