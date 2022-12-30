Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants Engagement Bash: SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia And Janhvi Make Heads Turn

Bollywood celebs made an appearance on Thursday as they attended the extravagant bash at Mumbai home Antilia to celebrate Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s engagement.



Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Engagement Bash: SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia And Janhvi Make Heads Turn – See Pics



Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Engagement Bash: The pre-wedding festivities for the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani have started with full zeal and fervour. The Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand engagement celebration at their Mumbai home, Antilia. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several others arrived at the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived for the pre-wedding festivity with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Salman Khan also attended the Ambani’s gathering at Antilia.

The Brahmastra star couple made their way to the venue with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black kurta pyjama and a nehru jacket, while Alia looked ethereal in a dazzling sharara.

RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT WALK HAND-IN-HAND

Janhvi Kapoor arrived wearing an embellished blouse and an ombre pink saree. She left her hair in loose curls.

JANHVI KAPOOR MADE HEADS TURN IN OMBRE SAREE

Ranveer Singh opted for a really stylish appearance in a blue velvet suit. In addition, he had a chain around his neck and brown shoes completed the look. Singh cheerfully waved to the photographers present at the occasion.

RANVEER SINGH MAKES A DAPPER ENTRY

Anant Ambani and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant partook in a conventional Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan on Thursday. The couple got a grand welcome with dhol rhythms and fireworks at Worli Sea-Link. The bride-to-be was dressed in pastel pink, and groom-to-be Anant was seen in a purple kurta-pyjama and jacket.

ANANT AMBANI-RADHIKA MERCHANT’S GRAND WELCOME AT ANTILIA

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre.



