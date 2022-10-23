Ananya Panday is a Firecracker in Hot Green Bralette Crop Top And Matching Lehenga See Sexy Photos

Ananya Panday is a Firecracker in Hot Ethnic Co-Ord Set: Ananya Panday is upping her fashion and style game each day. The actor who is on a social media spree in posting her stunning Diwali bash pictures, dropped a series of family-time photos today. Ananya, known for her uber-cool fashion choices is admired by her fans and followers for slaying in both western and ethnic wear. The Liger actor shared her solo pics along with two photos with father Chunky Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey. Ananya looked dapper in her sexy green Co-Ord traditional attire. Her followers hailed her hot desi avatar amid festivities.Also Read – Diwali 2022: 6 Fun Ways to Enjoy The Festival of Lights With Your Kids

ANANYA PANDAY’S DIWALI LOOK PRAISED BY FANS

Ananya captioned her post as, “Filled with love and light 🤍.” The actor wore aa hot light-green bralette crop-top paired with matching lehenga and dupatta. She completed her look with antique themed earrings and matching colour bangles. In two pictures she posed with her mom and dad, Bhavana and Chunky respectively. Her cousin Alanna Panday commented, “The last picture 😍😍😍.” While netizens posted heart, fire and heart-shaped-eye emojis. Also Read – Kali Chaudas 2022: What Is Legend Of Narak Chaturdashi And Why Is It The Most Dangerous Day Of The Year?

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S INSTAGRAM POST IN HER ETHNIC DIWALI LOOK:

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourvav.

