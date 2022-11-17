Ananya Panday recently posed in embellished bikini in sizzling photoshoot in alluring and sensational pictures.

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury in Hot Embellished Bikini in Sizzling Photoshoot – See Viral Photos

Ananya Panday Raises Mercury in Embellished Bikini: Ananya Panday is on top of her fashion game these days. The actor known for her style statements recently shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Her breathtaking photos bring the much-needed elegance and panache as she looks uber-cool and glamorous. The Liger actor had recently shared her dazzling pics from her New York vacation. Her sizzling avatar in party photos was praised by netizens as the actor always experiments with her looks and sartorial choices. Ananya has previously posed for photoshoots in ethnic wear and western outfits as well. Now, she posed for Lifestyle Magazine as she looked ethereal in her dazzling outfits.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S NEW FASHION STATEMENT:

ANANYA PANDAY ACES EXOTIC LOOK IN VIRAL PHOTOSHOOT

Ananya captioned her post as, “fun in the sun w my fave people for @lifestyleasiaindia ☀️ @lifestyleasiaindia @lsa.arena.” The actor can be seen posing in various outfits for the photoshoot. Annaya wore a scorching hot embellished bikini with sheer tulle layering in one of the photos. In another picture she donned an orange mirror work bikini set with billowy sleeves and lots of sequins. The actor also slayed in her exotic look in her beige co-ords with statement bracelet and hoops.

Ananya will next be seen in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

