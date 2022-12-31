Ananya Panday looks stunning in her sizzling blue bikini at her exotic beach vacation in Thailand. – See viral pics





Ananya Panday Stuns in Scorching Hot Blue Bikini at Exotic Vacation in Thailand, See Pics

Ananya Panday Stuns in Hot Bikini at Beach Vacation: Ananya Panday surely knows how to kickstart new year celebration as she is chilling in Phuket, Thailand. The actor dropped some serene pictures of her exotic vacation on New Year’s Eve on her Instagram handle. Ananya looked drop-dead-gorgeous and alluring in the jaw-dropping photos from her beach holidays. From getting ready in uber-cool summer outfits to sporting a sexy bikini, the Liger actor is slaying. Ananya has never shied away from flaunting her hot bod as she follows a strict gym and yoga regime. She is very particular about her health and fitness which reflects in her sexy persona. The actor’s sizzling beach pics have set the screens on fire.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VIRAL PICS FROM HER EXOTIC BEACH HOLIDAY:

ANANYA PANDAY DONS SMOKING HOT BLUE BIKINI

Ananya captioned her post as, “blessed beyond measure ✨.” In two pictures she is seen donning a sexy blue two-piece tiny strapless bikini. She looks scorching hot as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the raunchy beach pictures. Ananya looks happy as she smiles while reading a book while relaxing on the beach in her hot blue bikini. Her bold Baywatch avatar has surely left netizens gasping for breath as they dropped fire, heart-shaped eye, heart and kiss emojis. In another two pictures Ananya mesmerizes in summer wear. In one candid photo she can be seen wearing a hot white bralette and black and white frill mini skirt. In another photo she dons a colourful bralette and a short skirt.

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

