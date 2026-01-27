New Headquarters Will Support Company’s Work to Deliver zorevunersen, a Potential Disease-Modifying Medicine, to Patients with Dravet Syndrome and Expansion of Research Efforts

Lease is One of the Largest in Greater Boston Life Sciences Over the Past Year

WALTHAM, Mass.

Jan. 27, 2026



Anchor Line Partners, LLC and Northwood Investors, LLC announced that they have secured a significant long-term lease with biotechnology company Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK) at 245 Fifth Avenue in Waltham, MA.

