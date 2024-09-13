NationalPolitics

Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ capital Port Blair to be renamed

This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

New Delhi: Port Blair on South Andaman Island and the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be renamed.

This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 13 September 2024 by a post on X which said that Port Blair will be renamed as Shri Vijayapuram.

Amit Shah posted on X: “देश को गुलामी के सभी प्रतीकों से मुक्ति दिलाने के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के संकल्प से प्रेरित होकर आज गृह मंत्रालय ने पोर्ट ब्लेयर का नाम ‘श्री विजयपुरम करने का निर्णय लिया है। श्री विजयपुरम नाम हमारे स्वाधीनता के संघर्ष और इसमें अंडमान और निकोबार के योगदान को दर्शाता है। इस द्वीप का हमारे देश की स्वाधीनता और इतिहास में अद्वितीय स्थान रहा है। चोल साम्राज्य में नौसेना अड्डे की भूमिका निभाने वाला यह द्वीप आज देश की सुरक्षा और विकास को गति देने के लिए तैयार है। यह द्वीप नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जी द्वारा सबसे पहले तिरंगा फहराने से लेकर सेलुलर जेल में वीर सावरकर व अन्य स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के द्वारा माँ भारती की स्वाधीनता के लिए संघर्ष का स्थान भी है। (Inspired by the resolve of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to rid the country of all symbols of slavery, today the Home Ministry has decided to rename Port Blair as ‘Shri Vijayapuram’. The name ‘Sri Vijayapuram’ reflects our struggle for freedom and the contribution of Andaman and Nicobar in it. This island has a unique place in our country’s independence and history. This island, which played the role of a naval base in the Chola Empire, is today ready to accelerate the country’s security and development. This island is the place where the tricolour was first hoisted by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and where Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters fought for the independence of Maa Bharati in the Cellular Jail.)







