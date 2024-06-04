Andaman And Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

Home

Andaman Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Result: Incumbent MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma is looking to retain his seat against K J B Selvaraj from AIADMK, Bishnu Pada Ray from BJP, D Ayyapan from CPI (M), Salamat Mondal from SUICI (C) and VK Abdul Aziz (Independent).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Constituency

Andaman And Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Lok Sabha Election were organized by the Election commission of India in 7 phases. The counting of votes for are underway. The major contest in the one Lok Sabha Seat of Andaman and Nicobar is between Indian National Congress (INC) led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Bhartiya Janata Dal led NDA, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUICI(C)).

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held in a single poll on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha Election. The voter turn out was 64.10%.







