Anderson Diagnostics Expands its Presence with a Cutting-Edge Branch in Nanganallur, Chennai

Anderson Diagnostics, a prominent name in the diagnostic services sector since its establishment in 2008, is delighted to announce the upcoming inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility in Plot no T/5, 6th main road (behind Roja Medicals), Nanganallur, Chennai – 61.

Announcement of the new diagnostic center in Nanganallur by Anderson Diagnostics & Labs with contact information

Scheduled to open its doors on September 17, 2023, this new diagnostic centre in Chennai is a valuable addition to Anderson Diagnostics extensive network of centres dedicated to delivering premium diagnostic services across South India.

Anderson Diagnostics is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology and advanced techniques to provide the highest healthcare quality. The new facility is thoughtfully equipped with a comprehensive array of clinical laboratory departments, ensuring its ability to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

The facility highlights include:

Multifaceted laboratory departments: Encompassing haematology, biochemistry, and immunology, the facility is poised to meet diverse diagnostic requisites.

Cutting-edge technology: Upholding its tradition of utilising state-of-the-art technology to facilitate top-notch healthcare.

Concentration on cancer and chronic diseases: A frontrunner in the early detection and precise diagnosis of ailments like cancer, diabetes, and renal diseases.

Wellness services: Packages include womens wellness and comprehensive body check-ups for holistic healthcare.

Anderson Diagnostics offer the below innovations as well:

PET-CT Scans: Pioneering in introducing PET-CT scans, merging positron emission tomography and computed tomography into one, allowing unparalleled diagnostic accuracy in detecting various health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, and providing patients with the highest level of diagnostic accuracy.

3D Biopsy Imaging: Revolutionizing digital mammograms with 3D biopsy imaging for digital mammograms. This innovative approach enhances early breast cancer detection and improves patient prognosis.

Anderson Diagnostics remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring accessibility and convenience for patients across all its locations. In addition to its comprehensive diagnostic services, the centres offer a home collection and roaming phlebotomy services, making healthcare easily accessible to individuals of all ages and health categories.

Dr. Srinivasaraman G., Director, Anderson Diagnostics emphasised, “Our primary mission remains unwavering: To provide personalised, accurate, and efficient diagnostic services for all. This new centre is a testament to our ongoing dedication to improving healthcare accessibility, thanks to our teams steadfast commitment to excellence. This centre stands as a beacon of our relentless pursuit of healthcare excellence, promising a brighter, healthier future for all.”

About Anderson Diagnostics & Labs

Since its inception in 2008, Anderson Diagnostics & Labs has been a trailblazer in the field of diagnostics. It has earned a well-deserved reputation for its unwavering commitment to service excellence and patient-centric care. With a relentless focus on accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility, Anderson Diagnostics has solidified its presence not only in Chennai but also across broader South India. For further information and to explore the wide range of services offered by Anderson Diagnostics, please visit Anderson Diagnostics.

