Andheri Flyover Slab Collapses, Falls on Moving Vehicle, Narrow Escape for Driver

Mumbai Mishap: Andheri Flyover Slab Collapses in Andheri, Falls on Moving Vehicle, Narrow Escape for Driver

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, a slab of a flyover collapsed on Thursday on a moving vehicle in the Mumbai’s Andheri area. According to the reports, the incident occurred at around around 3:20 p.m. on the Western Express Highway (WEF) near Gundavali Metro Station.

However, it is important to note that the actual reason behind the collapse is yet to be known. The drive of the vehicle had a narrow escape as the slab of the flyover fell onto the bonnet of the car.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, and ward staff have rushed to the spot, and the area has been cordoned off.

“This is an alarm for an urgent check on all the infrastructural projects – constructed and under-constructed around the city at the earliest,” Mumbai Congress said in a post on X.

“Slab of flyover has fallen..Jog Flyover..Western Express Highway…Andheri W,” Activist Zoru Bhathena said sharing the photo of the collapsed slab. “My BMC, My MMRDA, My MSRDC, Multiple agencies for construction. None for maintenance. This is My Mumbai (SIC),” Bhathena posted on X.







