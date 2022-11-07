Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Shuts Down Today; Mumbai Police Issues Advisory for Alternate Routes

Mumbai Traffic Police has advised citizens to plan their journeys in advance and also shared information on the alternate routes for travelling from west to east. 

Andheri's Gokhale Bridge Shuts Down Today; Mumbai Police Issues Advisory for Alternate Routes

Mumbai: A key bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri is shutting down for reconstruction from Monday onwards and motorists are already geared up for long traffic jam sessions beginning today. The Gokhale bridge in Andheri  is an important link that connects between Andheri East and West. As per reports, the bridge will remain shut for at least two years while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.

Amid this mayhem, Mumbai Traffic Police has advised citizens to plan their journeys in advance and also shared information on the alternate routes for travelling from west to east.

ALTERNATE ROUTES IN PLACE OF GOKHALE BRIDGE

  • Milan Subway (Santacruz) that entails a long detour as it is almost close to Santacruz.
  • Vile Parle flyover (south side of the Gokhale Bridge) which is a two-lane bridge and almost always experiences traffic jams on both sides
  • Andheri subway — this remains mostly unusable when it rains and gets flooded
  • Jogeshwari flyover (north side of the Gokhale Bridge)

Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner for Traffic (Western Suburbs), said “We have advised the commuters to plan their journey well in advance, avoid peak hour travels if there is no emergency and follow our Twitter handle for regular traffic updates.”




Published Date: November 7, 2022 8:24 AM IST





