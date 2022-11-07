Andheri’s Gokhale Bridge Shuts Down Today; Mumbai Police Issues Advisory for Alternate Routes

Mumbai Traffic Police has advised citizens to plan their journeys in advance and also shared information on the alternate routes for travelling from west to east.

Mumbai: A key bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri is shutting down for reconstruction from Monday onwards and motorists are already geared up for long traffic jam sessions beginning today. The Gokhale bridge in Andheri is an important link that connects between Andheri East and West. As per reports, the bridge will remain shut for at least two years while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.

Amid this mayhem, Mumbai Traffic Police has advised citizens to plan their journeys in advance and also shared information on the alternate routes for travelling from west to east.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, Andheri has been declared unsafe for public use by @mybmc

Hence, in view of public safety, it will be closed for vehicular & pedestrian traffic from 7th Nov, 2022 till further notice.

For alternate routes see below notification. pic.twitter.com/9sxVpkstA6 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 6, 2022

ALTERNATE ROUTES IN PLACE OF GOKHALE BRIDGE

Milan Subway (Santacruz) that entails a long detour as it is almost close to Santacruz.

Vile Parle flyover (south side of the Gokhale Bridge) which is a two-lane bridge and almost always experiences traffic jams on both sides

Andheri subway — this remains mostly unusable when it rains and gets flooded

Jogeshwari flyover (north side of the Gokhale Bridge)

Nitin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner for Traffic (Western Suburbs), said “We have advised the commuters to plan their journey well in advance, avoid peak hour travels if there is no emergency and follow our Twitter handle for regular traffic updates.”



