Home

News

Andhra CM Naidu makes shocking allegation on preparation of Tirupati laddus during YSRCP regime, says ‘animal fat used instead…’

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of TTD for two terms, alleged that Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the holy Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus with his comments.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Andhra CM Naidu makes shocking allegation on preparation of Tirupati laddus during YSRCP regime, says ‘animal fat used instead…’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were being used in making the Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government. “Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients…they used animal fat instead of ghee,” claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting here.

The Tirupati Laddu prasadam is given at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

YSRCP denies allegation

Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy termed Naidu’s allegation as “malicious” and said that the TDP supremo would “stoop to any level for political gain”.

Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration over the issue. “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said in a post on X.

The lord venkateswara swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the @ysjagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the tirupati Prasadam. Shame on @ysjagan and the @ysrcparty government that couldn’t respect the religious… pic.twitter.com/UDFC2WsoLP — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 18, 2024

Targeting the erstwhile YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that it could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees.

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of TTD for two terms, alleged that Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the holy Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus with his comments.

“His comments about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations,” said Subba Reddy in a post on X.

The former TTD chairman threw a challenge to the CM that he would take an oath over this issue along with his family before the deity to strengthen the faith of devotees and asked if Naidu would do the same.











