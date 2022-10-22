Andhra Cop Saves Farmers Life By Giving Him CPR, Netizens Salute Him. Watch

Viral Video Today: An alert policeman in Andhra Pradesh managed the life of a farmer who collapsed on the Gammon bridge after having a cardiac arrest. The incident took place during Maha Padayatra, organised by Amaravati farmers.Also Read – Viral Video: Agra Doctor Revives Newborn By Giving Baby CPR For 7 Minutes, Netizens Salute Her. Watch

A video of the same was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. “In Andhra Pradesh, a farmer had a sudden cardiac arrest, the circle inspector Rahmendravarma present there saved his life by giving him #CPR. No amount of praise is enough for his promptness, intelligence, training and quick effort,” the tweet said in Hindi. Also Read – Viral Video: Patient Collapses During Consultation, Doctor Saves His Life By Giving CPR | Watch

The clip shows Circle Inspector (CI) of Rahamhendravarm performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a farmer to help him restore his breath and heartbeat. Meanwhile, the crowd around the unconscious man could be seen fanning him and making some space around him so he can get some air. Fortunately, the farmer showed some movements and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Also Read – In Dramatic Rescue, Mother Elephant Saved By Performing CPR After She & Her Calf Fell Into Drain | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ANDHRA COP REVIVING FARMER WITH CPR:

Netizens lauded the alert cop and praised him for using his training at the right time for rapid response. “This is really heartening to see that he us doing proper CPR. This basic method of CPR everyone should know like in advanced countries,” a user commented. “Commendable job… Hats Off!!,” another user wrote. “Salute this policeman,” a third user wrote.