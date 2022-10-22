Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalAndhra Cop Saves Farmers Life By Giving Him CPR, Netizens Salute Him....
National

Andhra Cop Saves Farmers Life By Giving Him CPR, Netizens Salute Him. Watch

admin
By admin
0
42



Viral Video Today: An alert policeman in Andhra Pradesh managed the life of a farmer who collapsed on the Gammon bridge after having a cardiac arrest. The incident took place during Maha Padayatra, organised by Amaravati farmers.Also Read – Viral Video: Agra Doctor Revives Newborn By Giving Baby CPR For 7 Minutes, Netizens Salute Her. Watch

A video of the same was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. “In Andhra Pradesh, a farmer had a sudden cardiac arrest, the circle inspector Rahmendravarma present there saved his life by giving him #CPR. No amount of praise is enough for his promptness, intelligence, training and quick effort,” the tweet said in Hindi. Also Read – Viral Video: Patient Collapses During Consultation, Doctor Saves His Life By Giving CPR | Watch

The clip shows Circle Inspector (CI) of Rahamhendravarm performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a farmer to help him restore his breath and heartbeat. Meanwhile, the crowd around the unconscious man could be seen fanning him and making some space around him so he can get some air. Fortunately, the farmer showed some movements and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Also Read – In Dramatic Rescue, Mother Elephant Saved By Performing CPR After She & Her Calf Fell Into Drain | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ANDHRA COP REVIVING FARMER WITH CPR:

Netizens lauded the alert cop and praised him for using his training at the right time for rapid response. “This is really heartening to see that he us doing proper CPR. This basic method of CPR everyone should know like in advanced countries,” a user commented. “Commendable job… Hats Off!!,” another user wrote. “Salute this policeman,” a third user wrote.





Source link

Previous articleUpgrade the kitchen with innovative products from TTK Prestige at- Discounts as well as Free Gift at their special festive campaign, Shubhutsav 2022
Next articleLifestyle Proclaims “Style Icon Contest 2022” in Siliguri on the occasion of Pujo
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677