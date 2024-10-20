Home

News

Andhra HORROR! Teen girl, 16, set afire by married ex-lover after she….

The incident took place on Saturday morning when the accused, J Vignesh, confronted his ex-girlfriend on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The accused Vignesh (L), set his ex-lover on fire after she pressed him for marriage.

Andhra Pradesh Murder: A horrifying incident was reported from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh where a 16-year-old girl died after she was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend following repeated marriage proposals by the teen who pressed him to marry her even while the accused was already married. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday morning when the accused, J Vignesh, confronted his ex-girlfriend on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district, doused her with petrol and set her afire.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to severe burn injuries on early Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

“The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday, leading to the minor girl’s hospitalisation at Kadapa RIMS hospital. The girl succumbed to her burns around 3 am on Sunday,” Mydukuru sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad told news agency PTI.

Giving details, the officer said Vignesh and the minor girl were in a relationship, but the accused broke up with her a few months ago and got married to another woman. However, six months ago, the teen got in touch with Vignesh and asked him to marry. Angered by repeated advances and demands of marriage, the accused resorted to the extreme action, the officer said.

Police have arrested Vignesh and booked him for murder and other relevant sections of the law, including the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu termed the immolation of the girl as a “very sorrowful development”.

“This incident really caused grief. It is sad that a student with a great future had to die due to an evil man’s atrocity. District officials informed that the accused person has been arrested,” Naidu wrote in a post on X.

Further, the CM directed officials to complete the investigation in a swift manner to ensure a stringent punishment for the accused person.

“Securing justice for the victim’s family means strictly punishing the murderer quickly as per law. That’s why, I directed officials to try this case in a fast-track manner in a special court to make sure that the criminal is awarded the death sentence,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)











