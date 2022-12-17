The victim, Srinu collapsed in the middle of the movie. His younger brother Raju immediately rushed him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Andhra Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching ‘Avatar 2’ in Peddapuram City

Peddapuram: A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district died of heart attack while he was watching recently released movie ‘Avatar 2’ in Peddapuram City. The man, wo came with his younger brother to watch the movie, has been identified as Lakshmireddy Srinu.

Lakshmireddy Srinu is survived by a daughter and a son.

Incidentally, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan died of a heart attack while watching the first part of the movie ‘Avatar’ when it was released in 2010, Agence France Presse had reported in 2010. The man had a history of high blood pressure. According to the doctor who checked him, “over-excitement from watching the movie” triggered his symptoms.

In a similar incident, a 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, with a doctor who treated him saying he may be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.

Manish Jatav, a Class IV student, had lunch with his brother in their school on Etawah Road on Thursday afternoon and collapsed soon after he boarded his bus at 2pm, his family members said.



