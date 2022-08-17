ANDHRA PRADESH ADDS 754 NEW PROCEDURES UNDER AAROGYASRI; NEW MEDICAL COLLEGE WILL BE SET UP IN PARVATHIPURAM MANYAM DISTRICT

Andhra Pradesh health department has included 754 new Aarogyasri procedures in the insurance scheme under the direction of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The officials informed the Chief Minister regarding the new procedures at the review meeting held in the camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

“With the new additions, the number of procedures covered under the scheme has increased to 3118 after the exclusion of some procedures recommended by the committee,” said the health department officials.

While reviewing the works of constructing and renovating village clinics and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), the Chief Minister directed the officials to appoint one special officer to monitor the projects exclusively. The officer would be responsible for supervising the projects and the availability of doctors and ambulances in all the facilities. “If the officer carries out his work efficiently, the family doctor scheme would function smoothly,” said the Chief Minister.

He also reviewed the covid situation in the state and directed them to create awareness among people to take the precautionary dose.

The Chief Minister also proposed that students pursuing medicine under government seats should mandatorily go through community service for one year. “Prepare a framework to implement the community service,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also directed the officials to connect all the village clinics, and centers to the district teaching hospital. “It will function as a parent body for all the PHCs, CHCs, and village clinics. In the district hospital, a system has to be created where one dean would take care of the management of the district teaching hospital and the other dean to administer the rest of the health facilities in the district,” said Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to set up a district teaching hospital in Parvathipuram Manyam district. The officials also requested to change the name of Mid-level health providers (MLPs) to Community Health Officers in the meeting.