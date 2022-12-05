Monday, December 5, 2022
Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Here’s How to Check

Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) web counselling tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

  • Payment of Processing Fee online: 02.12.2022 to 03.12.2022
  • Change of Options: 04.12.2022
  • Allotment of Seats: 06.12.2022
  • Self Reporting & Reporting at college: 07.12.2022 to 09.12.2022

How to Download THE AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result?

  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result.”
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the login option.
  • Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result and take a printout of it for future reference. 

Published Date: December 5, 2022 9:11 PM IST



Updated Date: December 5, 2022 9:14 PM IST





