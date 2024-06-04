NationalPolitics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result Winners List: Constituency-Wise Winning Candidates List

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 Winners List:  Here is the constituency-wise list of winners from the state, along with their victory margin.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Result Winners List: Andhra Pradesh recently conducted Assembly Elections on May 13, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission commenced the vote counting process on June 4, starting at 8 am. The YSRCP contested all 175 seats, while the TDP fielded candidates for 144 seats. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party vied for 21 seats, and the BJP contested in 10 seats. The election primarily revolved around critical issues like special category status, state capital status, corruption allegations, and unemployment concerns. Notable candidates for the upcoming 2024 elections include YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao, and Pamula Pushpa Sreevani from the YSRCP. From the TDP, key figures are N Chandrababu Naidu and Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar represent the JSP, while Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and YS Chowdary are prominent BJP candidates. Killi Kruparani stands out as the key contender from the Congress party in this significant electoral battle.

Here is the constituency-wise list of winners from the state, along with their victory margin. The table will updated as soon as the results are officially declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Winners list coming soon…




