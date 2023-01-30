Vijayawada: A special flight with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on board made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada today. Due to a technical glitch, the aircraft had to land immediately shortly after take-off.

Vijayawada | A special flight carrying Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy makes an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport due to a technical fault shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely. The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/M5dqzIRBB5 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

The aircraft had landed safely.

The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi on January 30