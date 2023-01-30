National

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

admin
27Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 10 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch

Andhra’s CM was scheduled to arrive in Delhi today when his flight had make an emergency landing.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch

Vijayawada: A special flight with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on board made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada today. Due to a technical glitch, the aircraft had to land immediately shortly after take-off.

 The aircraft had landed safely.

The CM was scheduled to travel to Delhi on January 30




Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:45 PM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 6:54 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories