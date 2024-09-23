InternationalNational

Andhra Pradesh Flood Claims Management under the Guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

September 23, 2024
Hon’ble Chief Minister has been directly involved in bringing relief to the recent flood affected communities in the state. He is seen engrossed in a long strategy and implementation discussions with senior officials from IRDAI, Member Non-Life and Executive Director, including, CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance, representing the non-life insurance industry.

Honble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu chairing a meet with key officials

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the AP Government including, Secretary, Additional Secretary and Commissioner.

At this hour of need, AP Government and Insurance Regulator along with entire Insurance Industry are working to extend full support to flood victims by expediting settlements.

September 23, 2024
