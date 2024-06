Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha, Assembly Exit Poll 2024 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the last phase took place today, on June 1, 2024. Post the completion of voting today during the seventh phase, the exit polls will be conducted and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Predictions will be announced. For all the latest updates for the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha And Assembly Exit Polls 2024, stay tuned to India.com…