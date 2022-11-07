Monday, November 7, 2022
Andy Taylor Skips Duran Duran’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Moment Due To Stage 4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Andy Taylor, the original ‘Duran Duran’ guitarist, could not attend the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ induction ceremony in Los Angeles which honoured the group.

Andy Taylor Skips Duran Duran’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Moment Due To Stage 4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer (Image: facebook.com/duranduran/photos)

Los Angeles: Andy Taylor, the original ‘Duran Duran’ guitarist, could not attend the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’ induction ceremony in Los Angeles which honoured the group. The cause behind his absence from the ceremony are his health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, reports ‘Variety’.

During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis due to which he had to deal with travel restrictions.

According to ‘Variety’, the band honoured Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter.

“Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family-man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade,” Taylor wrote in his speech.

Only part of the letter was read during the acceptance speech, but a more detailed version was published on the group’s website, going into greater detail about his setback.

“I have the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed me to just rock on. Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure,” he said, quoted by ‘Variety’.

“Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Backstage in the press room, Simon LeBon elaborated on his feelings about Taylor’s condition, briefly as he said, “It is devastating news to find out that a colleague… not a colleague… a friend, one of our family… is not gonna be around for very long. It is absolutely devastating. We love Andy dearly. I’m not gonna stand here and cry or anything, that would be inappropriate, but that’s what I feel like.”




Published Date: November 7, 2022 8:00 AM IST





