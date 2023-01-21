Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu
- Home
- Tamil Nadu
- Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu
The deceased was punched in the chest by his neighbours on Thursday for calling their pet a ‘dog’.
Madurai: A 62-year-old man was murdered by his neighbours for calling their pet dog a “dog”. What seemed like a petty issue turned out to be fateful for Rayappan a resident of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. According to the police, Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent, of Ulagampattiarkottam in Thadikombu police limits, had warned Rayappan to refrain from calling their pet a ‘dog’.
The incident unfolded on Thursday when Rayappan asked his grandson Kelvin to switch off the water pump running on their farm nearby. He asked his grandson to carry a stick with him as the dog may be around. Hearing that, Daniel got angry and punched Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan collapsed and died on the spot. Daniel and his family fled. On Friday, police nabbed Nirmala and her sons.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 2:45 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Siddharth Anand Lauds Deepika Padukone as
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan: Siddharth Anand Lauds Deepika Padukone as ‘Femme Fatale Spy’: ‘She Steals The Show’ Pathaan: Siddharth Anand has...
Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Golden Hour Treatment of Brain Attack
[ad_1] Home HealthStroke: Symptoms, Early Diagnosis And Golden Hour Treatment of Brain Attack Brain stroke is the second most common...
Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy Recreate These Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by Bollywood Brides
[ad_1] Home LifestyleAlia Bhatt to Mouni Roy, Recreate These Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by Bollywood Brides’ You can replicate a...
IND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya’s One-Handed Catch Stuns Devon Conway | Watch Video India are ruling...
RRR Fans Slam Oscar Winner Jane Fonda For Referring to Rajamouli
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentRRR Fans Slam Oscar Winner Jane Fonda For Referring to Rajamouli’s Epic as ‘Bollywood Film’: ‘It’s a Tollywood...
Foods to Eat And Avoid if You Have Thyroid Issues
[ad_1] Home HealthThyroid Awareness Month: Foods to Eat And Avoid if You Have Thyroid Issues January is Thyroid Awareness Month...
Average Rating