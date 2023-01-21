National

Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu

admin
35Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 14 Second


  • Home
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Angry Neighbours Kill 62-Year-Old Man For Calling Pet Dog A ‘Dog’ In Tamil Nadu

The deceased was punched in the chest by his neighbours on Thursday for calling their pet a ‘dog’.

Representative image
Representative image

Madurai: A 62-year-old man was murdered by his neighbours for calling their pet dog a “dog”. What seemed like a petty issue turned out to be fateful for Rayappan a resident of Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu. According to the police, Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent, of Ulagampattiarkottam in Thadikombu police limits, had warned Rayappan to refrain from calling their pet a ‘dog’.

The incident unfolded on Thursday when Rayappan asked his grandson Kelvin to switch off the water pump running on their farm nearby. He asked his grandson to carry a stick with him as the dog may be around. Hearing that, Daniel got angry and punched Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan collapsed and died on the spot. Daniel and his family fled. On Friday, police nabbed Nirmala and her sons.




Published Date: January 21, 2023 2:45 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories