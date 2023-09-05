Another Award, Another Milestone; CloudThat Clinches Microsoft Superstars Award Asia and India for FY23

CloudThat, a cloud training and cloud consulting solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has bagged the Microsoft Superstars Award for the Year 2023 for Asia and India. Renowned for its consistent streak of victories, this marks the brands sixth consecutive award in six years. The award is another testament to CloudThats exceptional commitment to skilling and providing exemplary training programs.

CloudThat wins two accolades Microsoft Superstars – Asia & India for FY 23

The Superstars Campaign, initiated by Microsoft, has been a platform for recognizing and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of its partners in the field of training and upskilling. The campaign garners interest from around the globe as the enterprises gear to prove their mettle in the month of April, May & June, when the campaign is run. All participating partners converge with one goal, to close FY23 with excellence with maximum number of people upskilled in Microsoft Cloud technologies.

“This is our sixth award in six years, our efforts have once again garnered well-deserved recognition. It is remarkable and fills us with pride,” proclaimed Bhavesh Goswami, the visionary behind CloudThat and its esteemed CEO. He further added, “At this moment, we find ourselves deeply grateful to Microsoft and their leadership, whose constant support and trust have been invaluable in this journey. As we persist in our goal of excellence in training and upskilling, we look ahead with anticipation to the prospect of further global accolades.”

By overcoming tough competition from worthy contenders, CloudThat reached a phenomenal milestone by successfully training over 100,000 professionals in its Microsoft certification programs! The accomplishment underscores their commitment to education and their exceptional training initiatives, which have unquestionably played a role in earning them recognition and the esteemed Microsoft Superstars Award.

The firm has stood out as the winner amidst hundreds of contenders spanning in the geographical region of INDIA & APAC. The level of competition within the nation itself is so intense that INDIA stands as a distinct geographical region in its own right. CloudThat not only topped the leaderboard internationally but within India too. Hence, leading and winning in not one but two categories! Thereby highlighting their exceptional prowess. This outstanding feat unequivocally attests to their commitment to fostering skill development and delivering unparalleled training initiatives.

CloudThats specialized cloud services, including cloud migration, cloud-native development, cloud security, and custom training programs, have played a vital role in empowering organizations to harness the full potential of the cloud. Their expertise in Microsoft Azure has enabled businesses to drive efficiency, scalability, and growth.

In addition to the honor of receiving the Microsoft Superstars Award, CloudThat will be presented with an engraved plaque and exclusive swag as a token of appreciation for their remarkable accomplishments.

About CloudThat

CloudThat is a leading global organization that provides Cloud Training & Cloud Consulting services for mid-market & enterprise clients around the world. With expertise in major Cloud platforms, CloudThat is uniquely positioned to be the single technology source for organizations looking to utilize the flexibility and power Cloud Computing provides. As part of the AI-skilling initiative in collaboration with Microsoft and NASSCOM Future Skills, they have trained over 230K+ professionals so far which includes 100K+ learners during the Week of AI and Week of AI 2.0 workshops during the collaboration with Microsoft and 4.5K+ professionals under the Microsoft Enterprise Skills Initiative. They have introduced a flagship subscription-based offering titled Azure Mastery Pass to help learners access all Azure certification courses through a single subscription. CloudThat already has a public calendar in the USA and has trained over 800 professionals from many large US enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.cloudthat.com.

