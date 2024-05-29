Home

Another Blow To Arvind Kejriwal! Supreme Court Registry Refuses To Accept Delhi CM’s Plea Seeking 7-Day Bail Extension

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on interim bail in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, filed a plea, seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail on medical grounds. In another blow, the Supreme Court Registry has rejected the plea.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail, in the Delhi Excise Policy Case; the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief was arrested in the month of March, by the Enforcement Directorate. After spending over 50 days in Tihar Jail, the Delhi CM was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta till June 1; Kejriwal is expected to surrender to the authorities on June 2, 2024. The Chief Minister has filed a petition, seeking extension of his interim bail plea by seven days, on medical grounds. In a latest blow to the AAP Supremo, the Supreme Court Registry has refused to accept the bail extension plea and has asked the political leader to file a plea for regular bail.

Another Blow To Kejriwal! SC Registry Rejects Bail Extension Plea

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court registry has refused to accept the application moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail to undergo medical examinations, including a PET-CT scan. The registry said that the top court had already reserved its verdict in the matter and the application seeking a 7-day extension has no relation to the main petition. As SC had allowed him to move the trial court for obtaining regular bail, the application is not maintainable, it added.

Urgent Hearing Of Interim Bail Extension Plea Denied By Supreme Court

On Tuesday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP supremo, requested a vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan to direct urgent listing of the application for hearing. “There is an urgency because the 20-day interim bail window is expiring and I need to go to medical tests. It is not an abuse because I am asking for 7 days only,” submitted Singhvi.

At this, Justice Maheshwari said that another bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna on May 17 had reserved its verdict in the matter and considering the propriety, it would be appropriate to refer the application to CJI DY Chandrachud who is the master of the roster. “We will refer your mentioning to the Hon’ble Chief Justice. Let the Chief Justice should take a decision,” said Justice Maheshwari-led bench, ordering the application to be placed before CJI Chandrachud for “appropriate orders”.

