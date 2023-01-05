Another Kanjhawala-like Case, Girl MBBS Student Dies After Being Dragged by Truck For 500 Metres in MP

The deceased has been identified as Rubi Thakur, a resident of Shahdol district. Reports said that she was pursuing her MBBS degree from Netaji Subhas Chandra Medical College, Jabalpur.

Jabalpur Road Accident

Bhopal: Days after a woman was dragged under a car for several kilometres, a similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a third-year medical student was killed after being dragged for around 100 meters by a truck. The victim was a pillion rider on a bike, which was being driven by her batchmate, who survived with multiple injuries.

Police recovered the victim’s body late last night. Meanwhile, her friend Saurav Ojha, who is also pursuing his MBBS course from the same college, has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur, and his condition is said to be critical.

Sources told IANS that Rubi and her male batchmate, Saurav Ojha, had gone to Bhedaghat, a waterfall area located around 35 km from Jabalpur district headquarters. While they were heading back towards Jabalpur, they were hit by a speeding truck.

The impact was so severe that Saurav fell around 20 meters away, while Rubi’s clothes got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 100 meters. Her body was found crushed on the road.

After receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. “Girl’s body was mutilated and has been sent for autopsy. Boy has been admitted to a government hospital. It was found that a heavy-loaded truck hit them from behind. We are locating the suspected truck,” said a police official.

College staff and family members were also informed about the incident.



