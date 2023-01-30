Home

News

India

Another Kerala Youth Murdered in Poland Within a Week

Working in Poland for the past five months as a supervisor in a private firm, Suraj, 23, from Ollur (Thrissur), was stabbed to death by a group of Georgians following an altercation.

Thrissur youth stabbed to death in Poland

Thiruvananthapuram: Just days after a man from Kerala’s Palakkad was found dead in Poland, reports of another youth from the southern state’s Thrissur district who was working in Poland, being stabbed to death on Sunday has come to fore.

Suraj, a 23-year-old man, a resident of Ollur (Thrissur) was was stabbed to death by a group of Georgians following an altercation. He was reportedly working in Poland for the past five months as a supervisor in a private firm. Four youths from Kerala who were with Suraj were also injured during the attack.

Suraj was stabbed deep in his chest and neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The Indian embassy in Warsaw has confirmed the death of Suraj, according to his family members.

As per a local media report, Suraj was a contract worker in KSEB for some time. He was first a supervisor in a ship maintenance company in Poland. After struggling there, the native of Thrissur Marathakkara in Poland got a job in a meat processing factory in Slubice. The incident happened inside the apartment of this factory.

Recently, Ibrahim Sherif, a youth from Kerala’s Palakkad, was found dead in an apartment in Poland. The body of the youth, working in a private bank as an IT engineer, was found after there was no information from him since January 24.

The Polish police have communicated to the Indian embassy that Emil, the house owner of Sherif, had killed him and that he was arrested. However, Sherif’s relatives told IANS that there was no official confirmation on the motive behind his killing.

Topics



