Another Milestone for Ycook India Pvt. Ltd.: ‘Best District Exporter Award-Gold’ at FKCCI Export Excellence Awards 2024

August 22, 2024
The Ycook India Private Limited, a pioneer in the steamed food evolution and agri-food processing industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the “Best District Exporter Award-Gold” at the 19th Edition of the FKCCI Export Excellence Awards 2024. The award, led by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) recognizes the company’s contributions to the export sector.

Best District Exporter Award-Gold at FKCCI Export Excellence Awards

Ycook has consistently delivered high-quality, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products that cater to both domestic and international markets. Its commitment to innovation and sustainable practices have always been at the core, and by using a unique sterilisation process, retorting the products which ensures natural freshness, flavour, and nutrients for 12 months without preservatives or refrigeration.

Janardhan Swahar, Managing Director of Ycook stated that, “We are profoundly honored to have been recognized by FKCCI. This prestigious award serves as a significant source of motivation, encouraging us to continue our journey with an even greater emphasis on innovation. It stands as a testament to our hard work and dedication, along with the unwavering support of our farmers and partners. We remain resolutely committed to advancing excellence in the agri-food sector.”

The FKCCI Export Excellence Awards is an annual event that honors organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to Karnatakas export sector, and this initiative nurtures, develops and encourages exporters of various categories in the state of Karnataka, and the partnerships between FKCCI and exporters. As Ycook India Private Limited continues to grow in global markets, this award is a key milestone in its journey to set new standards in the agri-food processing industry.

August 22, 2024
