Another Online Firm SACKS Nearly 300 Employees, Several Teams Hit

New Delhi: Amidst global recession, Zillow—Seattle-based online real estate firm has sacked nearly 300 employees as it is shifting focus toward technology-related positions in the company, TechCrunch reported quoting sources. The employees were informed about the company’s decision on Tuesday.Also Read – How To Update Surname On PAN Card After Marriage? Step By Step Guide – Watch Video

Several teams including Zillow Offer advisors, PA sales and back-end staff at Zillow Home Loans and Zillow Closing Services were impacted by the layoffs. Also Read – Karnataka Power Cut: Parts of Bengaluru To Face Electricity Disruption on This Day | Details Inside

Earlier last year, Zillow had decided to sack a quarter of its staff — around 2,000 people — due to shutting down its home-buying services. At that time, the firm had 8,000 employees. Also Read – HDFC Bank Increases FD Interest Rates by Up To 50 bps, Check Revised Rates Here

“As part of our normal business process, we continuously evaluate and responsibly manage our resources as we create digital solutions to make it easier for people to move. This week, we have made the difficult — but necessary — decision to eliminate a small number of roles and will shift those resources to key growth areas around our housing super-app. We’re still hiring in key technology-related roles across the company,” a Zillow spokesperson said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

Besides, data storage company Seagate Technology has asked nearly 3,000 employees to leave. Moreover, the global technology company Philips, earlier this week, also announced to cut 4,000 jobs to “improve productivity and increase agility”.