Home

News

Another Scam Hits Karnataka, Panel Finds Irregularities in Covid Funds Worth Crores; Records Missi

Justice D’Cunha has mentioned about the irregularities to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. There is also reference to the missing files. The report has taken into account the public accounts committee report and many details. After the details are analysed, the steps to be taken and other information will be revealed.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

कर्नाटक के CM सिद्धारमैया की सैलरी – 2 लाख

A fresh scam has grabbed the headlines in the state of Karnataka after the MUDA scam that witnessed crossfire between the ruling party and the BJP. A panel on the Covid-19 management has cited irregularities to the tune of crores of rupees’ during the previous BJP regime in the state. Justice John Michael Cunha discussed the report with the government and apprised them of other irregularities in funds expenditure.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discussed the report in cabinet and talked about a thorough probe into the matter. The fresh scam has given fodder to the ruling Congress that will leave no opportunity to corner the BJP government.

Justice D’Cunha has mentioned about the irregularities to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. There is also reference to the missing files. The report has taken into account the public accounts committee report and many details. After the details are analysed, the steps to be taken and other information will be revealed.

The Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary to CM, and some other officers have been entrusted with it. Within a month, they will submit the report.

According to Patil, the Chief Minister told the cabinet that the probe panel has made three observations.

Justice D’Cunha has made serious observations. There are hundreds and hundreds of crores of misappropriation, mishandling and malpractice has taken place. The report has also said that there are many files which are missing, which were not brought before him despite repeatedly asking about it, the Minister said.

(With PTI Inputs)











