Another Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Programme; 3 Killed, Several Injured

Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district: Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur

Amravati: Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district on Sunday. 8 people died recently in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting by N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to the police, three women have lost their lives and several other people are injured in the stampede. The injured ones have been moved to the hospital. “Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district,” Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur said.

The police said that Chandrababu Naidu had planned to present gifts for the upcoming festival Pongal. The TDP leaders arranged the public meeting at 2 pm on Sunday.

“Naidu left the meeting after its completion, however, public rushed to collect the gifts leading to a stampede,” the police said.

This is the second such incident occurring in the TDP chief’s public meeting in a week. Eight people had died in a stampede on December 28 last year in Nellore.

On Wednesday, last week, at least seven persons died and several others were injured in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh during a stampede at a public meeting of the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

The incident took place soon after the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister arrived at the venue in Kandukur. To catch a glimpse of the politician, several persons pushed forward leading to a stampede-like situation.



