Identified as Aniket Kumar, the student hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The student was preparing for NEET in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area.

Kota: Another student died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Friday. Nitably, this is the fourth suicide case in one-month time. Identified as Aniket Kumar, the student hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The student was preparing for NEET in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area. As per reports, the body of the student has been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier this month on December 13, three coaching students in Rajasthan’s Kota district died by suicide in separate incidents. Police said, two students hailed from Bihar, while the third was from Madhya Pradesh.

“The two deceased coaching students have been identified as Ankush Anand, 16, and Ujjwal Kumar, 18. Both were residents of Bihar and stayed in the same private hostel. While Anand was preparing for his pre-medical examination, Ankush was preparing for JEE. One of them was found hanging in his room today around 11:30 am while the other was found in his room in the afternoon, which was locked from inside,” said Vasudev Singh, SHO, Jawahar Nagar police station.

Police said in the third suicide case, a 17-year-old coaching student from Madhya Pradesh died by consuming poison in another part of the city.



