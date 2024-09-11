Home

News

Another Wolf attacks in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich; 11-year-old girl admitted to hospital

Another wolf attack in UP’s Bahraich injured an 11-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Another wolf attack in UP’s Bahraich injured an 11-year-old girl on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Bahraich: As the ‘Operation Bhediya’ continues in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, another case of wolf attack in the city has heightened the fear amongst the locals. An 11-year-old girl was attacked by the wolf in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Tuesday night. As per the information, the girl is currently undergoing her treatment in a local government hospital in Mahasi.

“Wolf attacked an 11-year-old girl tonight. The girl was admitted to CHC Mahasi and is under treatment,” the Mahasi CHC in charge was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department successfully captured the fifth killer wolf, while one remains elusive. They took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

Operation Bhediya in Bairach

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department initiated “Operation Bhediya” on July 17 to capture a pack of wolves responsible for the recent attacks in 25-30 village of Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division. Reportedly, the Forest Department had installed snap cameras at the most expected habitats of the wolves in the area to monitor their movements in order to catch them. Three snap cameras have been installed around six caves in Sikandarpur village, which the villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves.

Till now, 9 people have been killed and over 40 people have been reported injured due to the attacks of wolves in various villages of Bahraich.

(With ANI Inputs)











