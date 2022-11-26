Saturday, November 26, 2022
Anoushka Sunak Daughter Of UK PM Rishi Sunak Performs Kuchipudi Dance In London WATCH VIDEO

Anoushka Sunak, the daughter of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, performed the Kuchipudi dance along with many children in London on Friday.

Anoushka Sunak Performs Kuchipudi Dance: Anoushka Sunak, the daughter of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, performed the Kuchipudi dance along with many children in London on Friday. Nine-year-old Anoushka Sunak was participating in the ‘Rang’ International Kuchipudi Dance Festival. Her mother Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Rishi Sunak’s parents were present to watch her performance.

WATCH ANOUSHKA SUNAK’S KUCHIPUDI PERFORMANCE

Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar organized the event to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. In this, 100 artists from the age of 4 years to 85 years participated from all over the world. Elderly and wheelchair dancers were also among the participants of the event.

I LOVE GOING TO INDIA EVERY YEAR – ANUSHKA SUNAK

Anushka said that she comes from a place in India where her family, home, and culture become one. “I love going there every year.” On the other hand, about dance, she said that I like Kuchipudi very much because when you dance, all your worries and troubles go away, and you are just dancing with your friends at that moment. I love being on stage, said Anoushka as quoted by India Today.

42-year-old Rishi Sunak is the youngest British Prime Minister in 200 years and overall, the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the first Indian-origin person to hold the office.




Published Date: November 26, 2022 10:44 PM IST





