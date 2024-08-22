Antara AGEasy Celebrates One Year of Advancing Senior Health Solutions

Antara AGEasy, a pioneering brand dedicated to improving the lives of seniors, is marking its first anniversary on August 21, 2024, coinciding with World Senior Citizen’s Day. Launched in 2023, AGEasy has swiftly become a trusted name in providing curated and innovative products to manage chronic health conditions affecting seniors, including joint pain, fall management, and respiratory rehabilitation.

In its inaugural year, AGEasy has made significant strides in addressing the pressing health concerns of seniors in India. With a focus on identifying and integrating global best practices, AGEasy has collaborated with several top partner institutions to develop a comprehensive range of products. These have impacted over 60,000 lives over the last year.

Antara AGEasy’s product offerings, which launched with knee pain relief and fall prevention devices, have expanded significantly. By March 2025, the brand plans to increase its SKU depth to over 350, incorporating advanced products and solutions for joint pain, fall management, and new senior-first lung health products. Notable innovations include a unique pocket nebulizer for on-the-go relief and kneecaps with cotton interlining for enhanced comfort and a fall detection smartwatch for seniors.

On this momentous occasion, Ishaan Khanna, CEO of Antara Assisted Care Services Limited, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary and World Senior Citizen’s Day, recognizing the invaluable contributions of our senior community. Our mission has always been to cater to the specific needs of seniors with thoughtful, user-friendly products and support easy and joyful aging. The positive response from our customers has been overwhelming, and we look forward to continuing our journey with even more impactful solutions.”

To commemorate this milestone, AGEasy is hosting a three-day AGEasy Carnival until August 23, offering incredible discounts on its product range on its website. The Carnival will also feature online contests and social media educational content, providing participants a chance to win exciting prizes and learn more about chronic pain management products.

Antara’s commitment to its customers is reflected in its approach to customer service, with encouraging consumer endorsements through online reviews and ratings and customer feedback. Antara AGEasy’s products can be explored and purchased on their website https://ageasybyantara.com. The products range is also available on market place websites like Amazon.