Anupam Kher Interview on Uunchai, Shah Rukh Khan And Not Speaking English

Anupam Kher says he never allows anyone to call him uncle and the reason is not what you think. This is the most insightful and honest conversation with the ‘superstar of 2022.’

Rajshri Productions’ latest film, Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barajatya, is scaling new heights of success at the Box Office everyday. The film features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika Thakur, and Danny Denzongpa among others. It follows the story of five aged people trying to do the unthinkable – climbing Everest – to fulfill the wish of their late friend. At the heart of this film is a story of hope, motivation, and inspiration that defies all those who limit a person’s ability to his/ her age. In a conversation with india.com now, Anupam Kher speaks about the film and how it’s the right time for a film like this to entertain the audience.

One of the most respected and loved actors in the country, Kher says he thinks in Hindi and even though he doesn’t speak English, he’s doing Hollywood movies in the West. He says he’s climbing a new Everest everyday and he never allows anyone to call him ‘uncle’. The popular actor talks about constantly reinventing himself and that famous statement made by Shah Rukh Khan on his show where he calls himself the ‘last of the stars.’

Anupam Kher also answers if he thinks Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, one of the most popular Bollywood movies ever, was a sexist film or not. This is the most insightful and honest conversation with the ‘superstar of 2022.’



