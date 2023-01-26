Anupam Kher Says

Home

Anupam Kher on ‘The Kashmir Files’ And Oscars 2023: As the world is celebrating the grand success of RRR, Indian cinema is getting acknowledged at global award functions as well. Vivek Agnihotri’s Darshan Kumar-Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files was also submitted for the Academy Awards 2023. However, the film couldn’t make it to the final list. Although SS Rajamouli’s RRR, neither earned the Best International Film nomination. MM Keeravani’s song Naatu Naatu has made it to the Best Original Song category. Anupam Kher, who was hailed for his performance in The Kashmir Files has now reacted to the same. He also praised RRR‘s success.

ANUPAM KHER ELATED OVER RRR’S GLOBAL SUCCESS

Anupam Kher, in an interaction with Brut India, said, “If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and it has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt ‘wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that’. Because till now whatever films that they (western audiences) acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians (but from a Western outlook). This is the first time a Hindustani film or Telugu film or whatever, an Indian film, has entered the mainstream of cinema.”

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Ajayan Venugopalan’s Shiv Shastri Balboa.

