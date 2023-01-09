Anupam Mittal Bonkers Reply to Man Saying Ashneer Grover Ji Nahi Hai…

‘Ashneer Grover ji Nahi Hai…’! Anupam Mittal Goes Savage on Instagram as Man Reminds Him of Ashneer’s Absence on Shark Tank India Season 2. Check The Viral Tweet Here.

Shark Tank India Season 2 Anupam Mittal’s Bonkers Reply to Man Saying ‘Ashneer Grover Ji Nahi Hai…’

Shark Tank India Season 2: It’s been just a week since the new season of the business show Shark Tank India aired and there’s already tons of chatter about it online. Season 2 of the show doesn’t feature Ashneer Grover and that has irked many viewers who found him more entertaining than the rest of the sharks. Now, amid a lot of buzz on social media, Anupam Mittal, who’s one of the sharks in the current season, responded to an Instagram user mentioning he misses Ashneer this time.

Ashneer, the former BharatPe founder, has been replaced with Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho on Shark Tank India Season 2. When a viewer tried to tell Anupam that the show doesn’t look much entertaining in Ashneer’s absence, he gave him a savage reply. The Instagram user wrote, “Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai (It’s not fun now that Ashneer Grover isn’t there), and Anupam said, “Bigg Boss dekh lo (go watch Bigg Boss).”

He also replied to another user who gave constructive criticism of the show and asked the sharks to make it more interesting. When a follower wrote, “Sir Shark Tank season 2 ma itna maza nahi aa raha. Fake fake jaada lag raha hai. Season 1 was the best raw and natural. Season 2 to pheeka pheeka sa ha ab bass issa Indian idol mat bana na. Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks (sic),” Anupam wrote back, “Koshish zaari hai (we are trying).”

The comments came on the post that the founder of Shaadi.com, made on Instagram, appreciating Ganesh Balakrishnan who touched the hearts of the audience with his inspiring story on the show. The Flatheads Shoes founder didn’t shy away from revealing that he would quit his business, find a job and start afresh now in the absence of any funding for his brand.

Anupam made a long post for Ganesh and wrote, “Deal li ya na li, purre ka jeet liya … isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain. Well done @ganesh.balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you & thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest & accepting. As you and I discussed today ‘success builds ego but failure builds character’. Onwards and Upwards… (sic).”

Shark Tank India Season 2 featured many interesting pitches in its first week. The show has got the old sharks back on board – Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal. The show airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!



