Shark Tank India Season 2, Episode 2: Anupam Mittal, who is one of the sharks, breaks down as he listens to a pitch. He recalls the incident when he got to know about his grandmother’s death due to fire.

Shark Tank India Season 2 Anupam Mittal Breaks Down During a Pitch, Remembers His Late Nani

Shark Tank India Season 2, Episode 2: Anupam Mittal, who is one of the sharks in Shark Tank India Season 2, got emotional during a pitch. As shown in the second episode of the show, Abhishek Baheti presents his product to the sharks and reveals the story behind making the product. He is the founder of a kids’ smartwatch brand. While the watch has many interesting features, its biggest feature is ensuring kids’ safety when they are away from their parents.

SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2, EPISODE 2: PITCH FOR KIDS’ SMARTWATCH

When Aman Gupta asks Abhishek the story about the brand, he recalls an incident in which he lost a child in the family to fire. He reveals that their house in Mumbai caught fire a few years back and there were four people inside the house but only two could survive. A kid in the family and an elder member succumbed to the smoke and that shattered him so much that he decided to build something to help kids stay connected with their parents in such situations.

This moves everyone on the show including Anupam who then reveals his side of the story. He first asks Abhishek why didn’t he make something like this for elders who are also equally helpless as kids in such situations. The founder of Shaadi.com then reveals that even he lost his nani (maternal grandmother) in a fire.

SHARK TANK INDIA S2: ANUPAM MITTAL REMEMBERS HOW HIS GRANDMOTHER DIED IN FIRE

“I remember 2 years back my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart everytime I think about it. So why not for old people as well,” he says. Tears well up in his eyes and he chokes as the other sharks also tear up a bit.

At the end of the pitch, while Peyush, Aman, and Namita refuse to invest, Anupam and Vineeta Singh (CEO and founder of Sugar Cosmetics) offer Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity and Rs 1 crore debt with 15 per cent interest (valuation Rs 10 crore). The original ask for the product is Rs 2 crore for 5 per cent equity. Abhishek accepts the offer and calls himself a ‘dark horse.’






