Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia And Anupama Share a Hot Kiss, MaAn Fans Go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Anupamaa: The most-awaited moment has finally arrived for MaAn fans. Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly are scorching the screens with their passionate kiss. There have been many romantic instances between the on-screen couple earlier which had spiced it up for die-hard Anupamaa fans. However, netizens had been curious about whether the romance between Anuj and Anupama would ever get more intimate. Now, a recent viral picture from the show is breaking the internet. In the photo, Gaurav can be seen kissing Rupali which has left fans gasping for breath. Although it is an aesthetically shot touch and go tender moment. Yet, the nearly their lip kiss has MaAn fans wanting for more.

CHECK OUT MAAN FANS REACTION TO ANUPAMAA KISS SCENE:

I’m staying here today …

Vertical or horizontal every way looks sexier …❤️❤️

They can just make fire coming together…#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/En8aUtmqzD — MaAn ki Sahara (@iamsaahara) January 8, 2023

Today episode uff uff uff my #MaAn I love you both pic.twitter.com/qYkZyYY9Vt — Khusi shaikh (@sakerkhan0011) January 8, 2023

Anupamaa is an Indian television daily soap that airs on Star Plus Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

