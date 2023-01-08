National

Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia And Anupama Share a Hot Kiss, MaAn Fans Go Bonkers

Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia and Anupama shared a hot romantic kiss in a new episode as MaAn fans are going berserk.

Anupamaa: The most-awaited moment has finally arrived for MaAn fans. Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly are scorching the screens with their passionate kiss. There have been many romantic instances between the on-screen couple earlier which had spiced it up for die-hard Anupamaa fans. However, netizens had been curious about whether the romance between Anuj and Anupama would ever get more intimate. Now, a recent viral picture from the show is breaking the internet. In the photo, Gaurav can be seen kissing Rupali which has left fans gasping for breath. Although it is an aesthetically shot touch and go tender moment. Yet, the nearly their lip kiss has MaAn fans wanting for more.

CHECK OUT MAAN FANS REACTION TO ANUPAMAA KISS SCENE:

Anupamaa is an Indian television daily soap that airs on Star Plus Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

For more updates on Anupamaa, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 8, 2023 6:23 PM IST





