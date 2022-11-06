Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalAnupamaas Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shraapit
National

Anupamaas Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shraapit

admin
By admin
0
55


Anupamaa’s Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey recently made his debut with the audio book ‘Shraapit’.

Anupamaa's Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book 'Shraapit'
Anupamaa’s Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book ‘Shraapit’

Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shaapit: Sudhanshu Pandey needs no introduction. The TV actor famous for his Anupamaa character has lent his voice to the audible book Shraapit conceived and directed by RJ Mantra. He said: “My first experience of doing an audio book was fantastic. I am so glad I’ve given my voice in an audio book. I am very happy and it’s a proud moment for me. I think my voice has a baritone which helps me express. A good voice always has the advantage of good expressions, and I am lucky with that.”

He added that podcasts are being made in good numbers, Sudhanshu said: “This is my beginning in the audio industry and I hope to do a lot more work because I had a wonderful experience. Podcast has definitely got a very big future. I think the only prep I did was to get a briefing from Mantra who’s the producer and the director of the show. After understanding it properly, we started recording it. It took me almost 2-2 1/2 hours to complete it.”

Sudhanshu also shares his experience on working with popular RJ Mantra. He added: “Mantra is a very dear friend of mine. We have also acted in a series together and he is very talented and skilled. It’s the best scenario when you get to work with your friends, work happens effortlessly.”

On being asked about the success of his show and character in ‘Anupama’ he said: “The character has many layers and human side too. Audiences are loving it. I am blessed to be part of this show. Rajan Shahi has made a fantastic show which has clicked with audiences for its content.”




Published Date: November 6, 2022 1:25 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Sans video challenge, Alyssa Valdez gets first career yellow card fighting for crucial point in Creamline win
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Heartbroken Fan Whose Love Interest Is Marrying Another Man
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Anupamaas Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shraapit

admin
By admin
0
55


Anupamaa’s Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey recently made his debut with the audio book ‘Shraapit’.

Anupamaa's Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book 'Shraapit'
Anupamaa’s Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book ‘Shraapit’

Sudhanshu Pandey Makes His Debut With Audio Book Shaapit: Sudhanshu Pandey needs no introduction. The TV actor famous for his Anupamaa character has lent his voice to the audible book Shraapit conceived and directed by RJ Mantra. He said: “My first experience of doing an audio book was fantastic. I am so glad I’ve given my voice in an audio book. I am very happy and it’s a proud moment for me. I think my voice has a baritone which helps me express. A good voice always has the advantage of good expressions, and I am lucky with that.”

He added that podcasts are being made in good numbers, Sudhanshu said: “This is my beginning in the audio industry and I hope to do a lot more work because I had a wonderful experience. Podcast has definitely got a very big future. I think the only prep I did was to get a briefing from Mantra who’s the producer and the director of the show. After understanding it properly, we started recording it. It took me almost 2-2 1/2 hours to complete it.”

Sudhanshu also shares his experience on working with popular RJ Mantra. He added: “Mantra is a very dear friend of mine. We have also acted in a series together and he is very talented and skilled. It’s the best scenario when you get to work with your friends, work happens effortlessly.”

On being asked about the success of his show and character in ‘Anupama’ he said: “The character has many layers and human side too. Audiences are loving it. I am blessed to be part of this show. Rajan Shahi has made a fantastic show which has clicked with audiences for its content.”




Published Date: November 6, 2022 1:25 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
PVL: Sans video challenge, Alyssa Valdez gets first career yellow card fighting for crucial point in Creamline win
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan Consoles Heartbroken Fan Whose Love Interest Is Marrying Another Man
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677