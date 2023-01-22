Anurag Kashyap Responds to Abhay Deol’s ‘Liar’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap has finally responded to Abhay Deol‘s remarks on him. The actor had recently called the filmmaker a ‘liar’ and ‘toxic’ person in one of his interviews. Abhay was responding to Anurag’s previous statements where he had accused him of demanding ‘5-star treatment’ during Dev D shooting. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Trial by Fire actor stated that, “I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him.” Now, Anurag has reacted to his remarks and even praised his work in the Netflix series.

ANURAG KASHYAP REVEALS HE PERSONALLY APOLOGISED TO ABHAY DEOL

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said, “It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has his own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings.” Abhay had also revealed that, He (Anurag) does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either.”

ANURAG KASHYAP HEAPS PRAISE ON ABHAY DEOL’S PERFORMANCE IN TRIAL BY FIRE

The Dobaara director however feels that let bygones be bygones. He told, “What I said was what he was like in the past. We all evolve with time. He has done a great job in Trial by Fire. I think it is time to celebrate his strong performance rather than playing the ping-pong of who said what.”

Anurag Kahsyap’s upcoming film Almost Love With DJ Mohabbat will be releasing on February 3, 2023. The movie starring Alaya Furniturewala and debutant Karan Mehta will premiere on Marrakech Film Festival.

