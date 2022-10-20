Anurag Thakur Hits Back at PCB Boycott Threat

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) statement on the boycott of the ODI World Cup in India, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports, asserted that all the big teams, including Pakistan, will play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and the tournament will go on as per schedule. His statement comes a day after PCB urged the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.Also Read – Virat Kohli REVEALS Special Gift he Gave Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

#WATCH | This is a BCCI matter, the Board will comment on it. World Cup 2023 to be organised in India will be grand and historic. India has played a big role in cricket: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kw1xtMVgpt — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

“It’s a matter of BCCI and the board will look into it to make comments. India is a land of sports, where not only one but many World Cups have been hosted and the next World Cup too will be hosted in India with teams from around the world participating in it. India cannot be ignored in any sector. It has contributed a lot to the world of cricket and the World Cup will be grand, historic and successful,” said Thakur while speaking at the announcement ceremony for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games.

WHAT PCB HAD SAID?

In an official statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s comments about holding the 2023 Asia Cup at a neutral venue instead of Pakistan could affect the country’s visit to India for the 50-over World Cup next year.

“The overall impact of such statements has the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.” read a statement from PCB.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

WHAT JAY SHAH HAD SAID?

On Tuesday, Shah had completely dismissed speculation of Team India travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 and said that the tournament would be held at a neutral venue.

“We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It’s the government which decides over the permission of the team visiting Pakistan so we won’t comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup it’s decided that the tournament will be held at some neutral venue,” Shah told reporters after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, seated besides Shah, elaborated that the Board will need government clearance to play Pakistan.