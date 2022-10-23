Sunday, October 23, 2022
Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS After His Historic Innings Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli to Say THIS: It’s time for Virushka fans to rejoice as Virat Kohli lead India to a historic win over Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match of Men’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Kohli’s grand victory is being hailed by both fans and celebs as the cricketer looked emotional and grateful on his big victory. As expected, the cricketer was lauded by his better half Anushka Sharma after the match was over. Virat recently told, “My wife called me after I went to the dressing room and she just she was so happy. She said people are calling her to congratulate and express their happiness.” For the unversed, Anushka is herself doing a sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress where she is portraying Jhulan Goswami. The actor trained hard at the Lord’s cricket stadium for the same.Also Read – Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan And Other B-town Celebs Hail Virat Kohli’s Grand Victory Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup – Check Reactions

CHECK OUT ANUSHKA SHARMA’S INSTAGRAM POST:

Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

ANUSHKA SHARMA HAILS VIRAT KOHLI ON HIS GRAND VICTORY

Anushka even wrote an emotional Instagram post congratulating her husband on his victory that read, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin ❤️♾️.” Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017. They also have a one-year-old daughter named Vamika.

For more updates on Virushka, check out this space at India.com.





