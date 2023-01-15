Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli on His 166 Unbeaten Knock Against Sri Lanka

Home

Anushka Sharma was all praise for her husband Virat Kohli on his 166 unbeaten knock against Sri Lanka in ODI.

Anushka Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli achieved a new milestone as he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becoming the 5th highest run-scorer in ODI (One Day Internationals). Virat overtook Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to enter into top-five. He scored 166 runs in 110 balls in the third and final ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka. Virat ended the inning with a boundary to take India to 390/5. Anushka Sharma was all praise for her husband’s grand achievement as she took to her Instagram stories to laud him on the new historical record. The actress is currently doing a sports biopic Chakda Xpress, where she plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

CHECK OUT ANUSHKA SHARMA’S POST ON VIRAT KOHLI:

ANUSHKA SHARMA HEAPS PRAISE ON VIRAT KOHLI

Anushka captioned her post as, “Shabhaash (Well done)…What a guy, what an inning played.,” with heart emojis. The actress is always cheering for Virat during his matches and often hails his on-field performances. She has trained hard for the Jhulan Goswami biopic and even wrapped up a schedule at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, United Kingdom. Chakda Xpress is backed by Anushka and her brother Karnesh’s joint-venture Clean Slate Filmz.

Anushka recently made a cameo in Qala (2022) starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri streaming on Netflix.

