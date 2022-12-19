Anushka Sharma recently schooled a sports brand for using her picture without taking prior permission from her.

Anushka Sharma Schools Sports Brand For Using Her Photo Without Her Consent

Anushka Sharma Schools Sports Clothing Brand: Anushka Sharma recently lashed out at a sports clothing brand for using her picture without consent. The actor took to her Instagram handle to call out the company for not taking her permission prior to using the photo. Anushka, who is known for speaking her mind on social media even asked the brand to take down the post. The Chakda ‘Xpress actor often poses for several clothing brands. But she hadn’t posted any photos from this particular brand. Anushka is known to be a private person and occasionally shares family and travel photos on her social media handle.

CHECK OUT ANUSHKA SHARMA’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

ANUSHKA SHARMA SLAMS SPORTS BRAND

The actor captioned her post as, “Hey, @pumaindia? I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your ambassador. Please take it down! (angry face emojis).” However, her husband, Virat Kohli had liked the original post. Anushka was recently seen in a black and white vintage song sequence in the Netflix movie Qala that marks the debut of Babil Khan.

The actor will play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress.

For more updates on Anushka Sharma, check out this space at India.com.



